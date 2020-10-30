ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

