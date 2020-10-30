ATB Capital Raises Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$0.20

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRG. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cormark reduced their target price on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 155,500 shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$37,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,305,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,144.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

