Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $938.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. On average, analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,230,339.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,382,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Athenex by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 89,283 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.