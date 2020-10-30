Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAWW. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,017.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 77,585 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 105,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,353 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 427,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 118,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 274,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 114,654 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.