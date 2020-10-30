Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlas Copco to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $44.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

