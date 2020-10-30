Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.73. Atomera has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 92.57% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $29,483.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,511 shares of company stock valued at $122,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera during the second quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera during the second quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atomera during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Atomera during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

