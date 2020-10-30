AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

