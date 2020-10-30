Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,356 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $33,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day moving average of $224.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $268.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.