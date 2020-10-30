Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Cut by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $216,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 114.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $268.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

