Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATHM. Macquarie cut Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.49.

Shares of ATHM opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22. Autohome has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

