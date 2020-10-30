Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.07.

Autoliv stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.94. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 265.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

