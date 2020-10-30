Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axcella Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The company has a market cap of $161.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 12,548,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,793 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.