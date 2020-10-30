AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) (CVE:AXM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) (CVE:AXM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $22.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) Company Profile (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, operates as a mineral exploration company in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. Its primary assets is Passendro gold project located in north-central Central African Republic. The company also holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal.

