B. Riley Boosts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $22.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AOSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $403.57 million, a PE ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 2.36. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,550 shares of company stock worth $1,568,496. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

