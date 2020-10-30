B. Riley Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $95.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.38.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $118.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,554,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

