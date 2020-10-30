B. Riley Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $50.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

