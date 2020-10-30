B. Riley Raises Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target to $33.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $53,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $174,454,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,863,998 shares of company stock worth $382,530,367.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 640,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 70.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 126,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

