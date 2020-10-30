Baader Bank Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) a €420.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) alerts:

FRA:RAA opened at €629.50 ($740.59) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of €658.69 and a 200 day moving average of €537.78.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.