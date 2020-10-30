Baader Bank Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

Shares of 1COV opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.58. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.35.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

