Baader Bank Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag (ETR:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of BNR opened at €55.62 ($65.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 12 month high of €57.42 ($67.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

