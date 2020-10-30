Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baidu in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

