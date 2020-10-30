Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

NYSE BKR opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

