Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Ball worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ball by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Ball by 5.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 488,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

