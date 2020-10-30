Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NYSE BANC opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.92. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Banc of California’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

