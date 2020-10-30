Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lifted to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

