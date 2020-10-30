Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLX. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

BLX opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.53. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

