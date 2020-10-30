Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.45 ($2.88).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.