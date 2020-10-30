BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to Buy by Santander

Santander upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BANKINTER S A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BANKINTER S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. BANKINTER S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

