Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BANR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Banner by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Banner by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245,722 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

