Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banner by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

