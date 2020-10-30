Barclays Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 350 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. Investec downgraded HSBC to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 324 ($4.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.45. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.67.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.