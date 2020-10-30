Barclays Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 75 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 75 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 94.08.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

