Barclays Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $17.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELEEF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.64.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

