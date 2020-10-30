Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target raised by Truist from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a sell rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.69.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.48 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

