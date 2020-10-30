BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.69 ($66.69).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €46.63 ($54.85) on Thursday. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

