BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.69 ($66.69).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €46.63 ($54.85) on Friday. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is €52.99 and its 200-day moving average is €50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

