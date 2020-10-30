BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €53.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.50 ($66.47).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €46.63 ($54.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion and a PE ratio of 40.37. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

