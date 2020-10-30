Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Baxter International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.02-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.02-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.08 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.