Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,222,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,418,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,171,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $265.88 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

