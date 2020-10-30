Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 482,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

