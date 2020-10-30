Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $103.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

