Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $8,862,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $109.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

