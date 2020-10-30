Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 159.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

NYSE:PLD opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $109.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

