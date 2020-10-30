Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 52,542 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after purchasing an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. 140166 lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

