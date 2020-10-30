Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $162,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after buying an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after buying an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $35.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

