Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $46,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,129.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,177.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,133.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

