Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

