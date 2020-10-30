Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 57.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $262,758.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,586,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,946. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

