Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 535,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $157.71 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

