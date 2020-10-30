Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 15.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

